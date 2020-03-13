QUESTIONS have been raised over how Monmouthshire council would police stricter rules for dog owners who do not pick up mess or keep dogs on leads.

The county council’s strong communities select committee approved plans for a consultation on a new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which could see dog exclusion areas introduced across the country, require animals to be kept on leads in more areas, and introduce harsher punishments for leaving mess.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni said it is important to find the right balance.

“We don’t want to be a dog police state do we? We want to be satisfied we have a balanced approach to this," he said.

“My dog has been in a scrap once or twice and is not normally like that. How do we find the middle ground?”

Cllr Linda Guppy asked how it would be enforced.

The council’s principle environmental health officer Huw Owen said there had been a decline in the number of complaints about dog fouling.

He said: “Targeted enforcement is very important so working collaboratively with the town and community councils.

“They advise us which are the heat spots where we are particularly concerned about.

“Right now, the number of fixed penalty notices are very low because we don’t have many officers actually patrolling.

“In my team I have six officers, including myself and as you know from other reports we have done we cover a myriad of situations including housing, air quality etc.”

Cllr Val Smith raised concerns over the health issues related to dog fouling.

The plan is being considered in an effort to deal with dog fouling in the area. In 2019 the authority received 89 complaints in regard to the issue, and 90 the year before.

A council report says: “As is the case with the existing order, breach of a PSPO is a criminal offence with a fine liable on prosecution in court of up to £1,000.

“Authorised Officers can issue a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) to offer the recipient the opportunity to discharge liability for the offence.

“FPN levels for breach of a PSPO are £100 payable within 14 days, reduced to £75 if paid within 10 days.”

It is hoped that the consultation will begin in April.