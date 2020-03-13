Coronavirus latest as new guidance comes in and events around the world are cancelled
- Live updates throughout the day as new guidance comes in to help contain the spread of the virus.
- Anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, such as a continuous cough or high temperature, must stay at home for seven days.
- Speaking yesterday, the Prime Minister said: "This is the worst public health crisis for a generation."
- Events around the world have been cancelled, including the Pro14, Wales' international with USA, and Coachella.
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment