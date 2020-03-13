South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Coronavirus latest as new guidance comes in and events around the world are cancelled

Menu

Coronavirus latest as new guidance comes in and events around the world are cancelled

By Tom Moody

Last updated:

    Live updates throughout the day as new guidance comes in to help contain the spread of the virus.
  • Anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, such as a continuous cough or high temperature, must stay at home for seven days.
  • Speaking yesterday, the Prime Minister said: "This is the worst public health crisis for a generation."
  • Events around the world have been cancelled, including the Pro14, Wales' international with USA, and Coachella.

South Wales Argus
News
Jobs
Sport
Business
Awards
County
Dragons
What's On
Announcements
Voice
Magazines
Buy & Sell
Photosales