Here are some of the stories making the headlines 100 years ago on March 13, 1920.

Local Housing Schemes

Lay-out schemes have been presented to the Health Ministry by Newport, and official sanctions were granted in respect of the presentations at Abersychan (two sites), Gellygaer. House plans were submitted by Gellygaer (106). Approvals have been notified to the authorities of Abersychan, two schemes (375 houses)m Gellygaer (106).

The Miners

The Miners, after the failure of direct action to enforce nationalisation have decided to present a new wages demand. That is, of course, a step which they are perfectly entitled to take says the "Daily Express." Wages and conditions of labour are the proper concern of trade union action, and strikes are, in the last resort, a just weapon if the cause also be just.

Farmers' Retort

Breeze at Abergavenny

Colonel W Williams, who presided at the meeting of the Abergavenny Guardians on Friday, moved that an application be made to the Ministry of Health for sanction to the expenditure of £1,080 on the alterations and general repairs to the workhouse.

The estimate for the next half-year was considered, and it was decided to make a rate of 1s 1 1/2d in the £, and increase of 1 1/2d.

Foodstuffs held up. The Board followed the example of the Rural District Council in sending a protest to the Government against the holding up of stocks of foodstuffs at the ports, and asking that they be released in order to reduce the cost of living. Unions throughout the country are to be circularised and invited to take similar action. This decision arose out of an application from the relieving officers and collectors that they be paid according to the full civil service scale. Mr W Jones said that they should include in the resolution the stocks which the farmers were holding up. This statement aroused the farmer members of the Board. Mr Joseph Griffiths persistently asked to be informed what stocks were referred to, and then they might perhaps release them. Mr Robert Johnson said Mr Jones did not know anything about the matter. There was not a farmer within 20 miles who had sufficient to carry on and feed his animals. Mr James Harrison pleaded that the lower middle class with fixed incomes should receive consideration. He was beginning to think that they would have to apply to the Board for relief. It was decided to consider the application of the officers at the next meeting.

Under Orders

Newport's cavalry band

Many thousands of people in Newport and district were hoping that the order for the King's Dragon Guards Band to join the regiment abroad might yet be cancelled. They are, however, under orders for Liverpool on Monday, the advance party leaving tonight (Saturday) by the 7.29 train. It is probable the main body will go by the same train on Monday. While regretting the departure, they will have the good wishes of the people of Newport.