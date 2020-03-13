BLAENAU Gwent council’s top boss has responded to a damning report which highlighted a series of health and safety and data protection failings in the authority.

A leaked report, discussed at a special audit committee meeting this week, revealed the council exposed confidential material relating to students and put its insurance cover at risk when it decommissioned the Business Resource Centre in Tredegar.

It also said the council recently settled a personal injury claim for £36,000 relating to an accident at the former training centre for young people, which resulted in a trainee receiving “significant injuries.”

The school-age trainee was carrying out horticultural activities at the centre using a rotivator when he slipped and his leg was trapped in the blades of the machine.

An investigation found the equipment had not been maintained, was not suitable for trainees to use, had not been risk assessed and had missing fenders.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Blaenau Gwent council’s audit committee called for a detailed action plan to be drawn up following the revelations.

Speaking afterwards, managing director of the council, Michelle Morris, said “a thorough and extensive review” into the issues had been carried out by internal auditors.

“The corporate leadership team acknowledges and is rightfully concerned by the issues identified in the report which went before the audit committee,” Ms Morris said.

“We understand the committee’s right to seek sincere assurances that robust procedures are put in place for the future decommissioning of any council owned building.

“We have already addressed many of the concerns in the report with relevant departments.

“In particular, the risks in relation to health and safety and data protection were addressed immediately as they arose last year.

“As requested by the committee we will present a detailed action plan to members at their April meeting, and going forward we will continue to provide assurances to the committee in relation to the decommissioning of any of our buildings.”

The report revealed that flammable materials were also not disposed of correctly when the building was decommissioned.

Sensitive, confidential materials relating to trainees were also found in the building.