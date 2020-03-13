NEWPORT county AFC manager Michael Flynn expects the English Football League to postpone this weekend's matches due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The EFL has this morning called an emergency meeting to decide whether to suspend fixtures.

Last night the League released a statement saying all games would continue as normal amid the coronavirus outbreak, but the picture is changing rapidly.

And this morning a spokesman said: “The EFL Board will meet this morning to make a decision on this weekend’s fixtures and beyond.”

County held their usual pre-match press conference this morning to preview tomorrow’s League Two match at Stevenage and Flynn was asked if he expected the game to go ahead.

“No, not really, if I’m honest,” was his reply.

“With the outbreaks with players and managers in this country now, I think they’ve got to do the wise thing and probably postpone it now. That’s my opinion.”

More to follow