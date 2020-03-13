A COCAINE dealer was spared going straight into prison after a judge heard he suffers from Asperger's and ADHD.

Declan Fabius Carr, 22, from Newport, walked free from court after he was handed a suspended jail term and made the subject of a curfew.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, said the defendant was caught trafficking the class A drug near a block of flats in the Malpas area of the city.

She told Cardiff Crown Court how Carr was spotted by plain clothed police dealing from a “man bag” at Oliphant Circle last June.

The defendant tried to escape on a motorbike but the vehicle fell to the floor and he was arrested after a foot race.

Carr was found with drugs, which had a purity of 51 per cent and a £300 street value, £80 in cash and three mobile phones.

The defendant, of Helford Square, Bettws, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine.

Miss Evans said the phones were analysed and contained messages from customers such as: “I know I owe you, but can I get a bag of sniff on tick until tomorrow?”

The judge, Recorder Mark Powell QC, was told Carr had no previous convictions.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said his client suffered from Asperger's and ADHD and asked for the defendant to be given maximum credit for his early guilty pleas.

His barrister added: “He was a cannabis user and got into debt. He was persuaded to supply class A drugs.”

Recorder Powell told Carr, an unemployed young father, that he could just about spare him an immediate jail sentence.

He said: “Suffering from Asperger’s is not an excuse, but it is a mitigating factor.

“I must also bear in mind that you have never been in trouble before.”

The judge added: “You are extremely lucky that the pre-sentence report was as favourable as it was.”

He jailed Carr for two years, suspended for 18 months, and he was made the subject of a three-month curfew between 8pm and 6am.

The defendant must also undertake a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a victim surcharge.