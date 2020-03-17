A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RACHEL REBECCA MILES, 32, of Coulson Close, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after she admitted stealing clothes and other goods from the city’s JD Sports and Boots stores and being in breach of a suspended sentence for theft.

She was also ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

TYRONE JOHN WILLIAM BIRKETT, 35, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to harassment.

He was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

BENJAMIN UROY LORD, 37, of Cotswold Close, Newport, was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Cambrian Road, resisting a constable and the criminal damage of an anti-rip top belonging to Gwent Police.

He must also pay £25 compensation and £85 costs.

JARROD FRENCH, 51, of Allt Yr Yn Close, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted being more than three times the drink-drive limit.

He was jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, ordered to undertake a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

French must pay £250 costs and a £122 surcharge.

SEAN THEO CLARKE, 41, of Limestone Road, Nantyglo, was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to making threats to kill.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

DAVID JOHN FRANCIS, 36, of Francis Drive, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after was found guilty of assault by beating after a trial.

He was ordered to undertake a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50, ordered to pay £200 costs and a £90 surcharge.

ASIM LLESHI, 34, of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and driving with no insurance.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

RHYS OWAIN EVANS, 27, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted the criminal damage of a window worth £480 belonging to Bron Afon in Cwmbran.

He was ordered to repay the £480 in compensation.