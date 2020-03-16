A ROW has erupted at Blaenau Gwent council after a senior councillor with responsibility for education took her children out of school during term time.

Cllr Joanne Collins, the authority’s executive member for education, has come under fire after she and her family took a holiday earlier this month.

Blaenau Gwent council's official advice says parents can apply to take their children out of school during term time for holidays, with the headteacher deciding each case on an individual basis. But the authority has previously requested that headteachers do not authorise any holidays in term time, according to a letter sent to parents.

Leader of the Independent-led council, Cllr Nigel Daniels, said the holiday “complied fully with the policy in place for term time absence.”

But several residents are said to have voiced anger over the situation.

Cllr Hedley McCarthy said he was contacted by a resident who was ‘irate’ over the issue.

He said: “The executive member for education is the custodian of that policy but she is flouting it.

“You cannot have one rule applying to a senior councillor and a different rule applying for everybody else.”

And the leader of the Labour group, Cllr Steve Thomas, called for the member for education to be replaced “with immediate effect.”

“If this allegation proves to be true, then it demonstrates a massive slap in the face for those parents who do abide by council policy even though they pay significantly more by taking their children away during school holidays,” he said.

But Cllr Daniels has stood by Cllr Collins.

He said it is “very disappointing that someone is attempting to make political capital out of something like this” when the council is dealing with “far more important issues.”

“Cllr Joanne Collins is a very good and knowledgeable executive member for education, and she is passionate about her role and working to bring about further educational improvements for children and young people in Blaenau Gwent,” Cllr Daniels said.

“The holiday in question was authorised by the school and complied fully with the policy in place for term time absence.

“This policy applies equally to all parents in all schools in Blaenau Gwent.”

Blaenau Gwent council said it is the headteacher’s decision to allow parents to take their children out of school in term time.

“This decision will be made based on the pupil’s performance in school, their attendance and the contribution they make to school life,” a spokesman for the council said.

Cllr Collins declined to comment.