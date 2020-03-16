A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LEONARD GEORGE, 68, of High Street, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

SAMUEL WARREN JAMES, 28, of Walmer Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was also sentenced to a 16-week curfew and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

MANDY KATHERYN LODGE, 60, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months after she admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

She was also sentenced to a 12-month community order and to participate in an accredited programme for 19 days.

Lodge was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

NIALL LEE MORGAN RICHARDS, 20, of Haldane Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of windows.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

WAYNE WALKER, 34, of Chepstow Road, Newport, has to pay £166 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing two bottles of Persil detergent worth £9 from the city’s Iceland store.

KEVIN BRAY, 34, of Novello Walk, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to the theft of an Yves St Laurent gift set worth £52 from Boots.

He was made the subject of a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

SARAH JANE HIGGINS, 46, of High Street, Blaina, was ordered to pay £309.99 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to the theft of pots and pans from Asda and toiletries from John Williams Pharmacy.