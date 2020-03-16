A NEWPORT man will run the city marathon route on April 19 in memory of his late nephew – despite the official event being postponed because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Lewis Routley, 34, had planned to run in the ABP Newport Wales Marathon to raise money for a memorial bench for his nephew.

Jordan Routley, 21, was a keen sportsman who died on April 21 last year after being hit by a vehicle on Chepstow Road, Newport.

But with the outbreak of coronavirus delaying that event – probably until late October – Mr Routley has decided to push on with his personal challenge and mark the first anniversary of his nephew's death.

"When he was a young boy, Jordan had a passion for cross-country and running, and I bought him his first trainers," Mr Routley said.

"To me, personally, there'd be no better way to honour him than to run this marathon for him."

Lewis Routley with his nephew Jordan.

Mr Routley wants to raise around £2,000 – enough to buy two memorial benches and a plaque for his late nephew.

He hopes one of the benches can be placed in Beechwood Park, near the scene of the crash which claimed his nephew's life; and the other at Pill Harriers sports club, where Jordan used to play football for Pill YMCA.

"He was there every weekend, at the club – that was his life," he said.

Mr Routley said preparing for the marathon had helped him cope with the loss of his nephew.

"Just before the day of his funeral, I saw an advert online for the Newport marathon," he said.

"I decided it would be a great way to honour him, but I also believe a great way to deal with grief and depression is fitness."

In training for the 26.2-mile run, Mr Routley has lost three stone. He will be accompanied on April 19 by Leighton Davies, another family member.

And in an unofficial capacity, Mr Routley's father – Newport's mayor, Cllr William Routley – will fire the starting pistol for the two runners.

"It's poignant we do this because we are facing together a race for life," Cllr Routley said.

Mr Routley said the marathon run would also be a show of support to his sister, Jordan's mum Nicola, whom he called "the strongest woman in the world".

Jordan's death had taken a huge toll on his loved ones, he said, but "the people of Newport were fantastic to our family last year".

"It's going to be a very poignant day," he said, adding: "The pain of those 26 miles will not be anything close to the pain we've suffered as a family by not having him with us."

You can support Mr Routley's marathon challenge online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/miles4mags