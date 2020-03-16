A SON grabbed his 78-year-old mother by the throat, spat in her face and threatened to kill her after she asked him to turn his music down.

Abdulla Taleb, 51, from Newport, also sent vile and obscene racially aggravated text messages to his brother and vowed: “I’m a dead man walking – this time I’m coming.”

Prosecutor Nik Strobl said the defendant attacked his mother after he heard his parents talk about dividing their estate between their four children.

MORE NEWS:

He told Cardiff Crown Court that last September: “His mother went upstairs because her son was playing his music very loudly and she asked him to turn it down.

“She told him not to be selfish. He pushed his mother against the wall and grabbed her by the throat.

“The defendant said, ‘I’m going to kill you and push you down the stairs. I will go to prison for the rest of my life. I don’t care.’

“He then spat in her face.”

A few months later, Taleb attacked her in the kitchen following an argument about a mobile phone.

Mr Strobl said: “He grabbed her by the throat again and held her by the throat for a few seconds.

“His 79-year-old father came and punched him, causing him to loosen his grip.

“Before the defendant left, he spat at his mother right from the back of his throat and it landed in her hair.”

Taleb pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one offence under the Malicious Communications Act.

The prosecutor added: “By November 7, 2019, his parents had had enough and they left their home and went to a hotel where they spent the night.

“They told their other children who reported the matters to the police.”

He read the mother’s victim impact statement which said: “I have lost three stone in the last three months. I’ve had to change the locks on the doors.

“It has made me frightened. I can’t eat or sleep properly. I’m afraid to go out.”

Taleb had 33 previous convictions for 57 offences and had served a prison sentence in 2014 for theft.

Ieuan Bennett, mitigating, said there was a “long-term aim for bridges to be built between the parties”.

MORE NEWS:

The judge, Recorder Mark Powell QC, could only sentence Taleb to a maximum of six months in prison and the defendant had already served the equivalent of four months in jail whilst he was remanded in custody.

He told the defendant: “It is difficult to imagine more despicable behaviour towards elderly parents.”

Taleb, of Parry Drive, was jailed for six months, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay a £149 surcharge.

He was made the subject of a restraining order not to contact his brother for five years.

His parents did not request a restraining order because “he’s still our son”.