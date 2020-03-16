THE number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales now stands at 124.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“We can confirm that 30 new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 124.

“Public Health Wales is working within the phased approach to tackling the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outlined in the UK Coronavirus Action Plan - to contain, delay, research and mitigate."

He also said the advice for the public had changed.

He added: "People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Instead, anyone who has a high temperature or a new continuous cough should stay at home for seven days. They should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

“They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.”

Source: Public Health Wales.

