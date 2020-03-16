THE number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales now stands at 741.

Gwent continues to be the worst-affected area, with the Aneurin Bevan Health Board - which covers Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly - having 358 confirmed cases.

Earlier today, Wales' chief medical officer offered an explanation for why Gwent is Wales' coronavirus hotspot.

Here are where all the cases are located, by local health board.

Below is a table with all the local authorities that are covered by the individual health boards.

Table