A SECTION of the A472 from Pontypool to Hafodyrynys as work begins to replace a speed camera.
One lane will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm as the current speed camera is replaced by a new bi-directional camera.
The work is expected to take five days.
While the lane is closed, temporary traffic lights will be in operation.
