THE Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport is preparing to care for patients with Covid-19.

It comes as the number of confirmed cases in Wales jumped by 30 to 124 today, Monday.

Seven new cases were confirmed in Newport, taking the total to 14 - the second most in Wales, alongside Caerphilly.

Wales, and the rest of the UK, also moved out of the 'contain' phase into the 'delay phase' last week, with the NHS and the government asking anyone who has a new and persistent cough and a high temperature (37.8 degrees and above) to self-isolate for seven days.

And now the Royal Gwent has said it is making "operational changes in preparation for caring for patients with Covid-19".

A spokesman for the Aneurin Bevan Health Board said: "From Monday 16th March we will be closing the Belle Vue entrance at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

"For patients wanting to access our maternity services and B Block, please enter via the Floor 2 Corridor or via the Floor 2 Entrance (Maxillo Facial) at the front of the Hospital."

"We are also relocating the Discharge Lounge from ward B3 to ward C4East."

The health board has also said anyone displaying symptoms - however mild - should not go to a GP, hospital or pharmacy.

Instead, you should go to nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk/COVID19/ to check symptoms and seek specialist advice. And you should only call 111 if your symptoms worsen.