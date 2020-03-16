ICELAND stores across Gwent are set to open their doors exclusively to the elderly and vulnerable for two hours on Wednesday morning.

In a bid to "feed the nation and support the most in need," a spokeswoman for the food-chain said they are "encouraging" store managers to dedicate the first two hours of opening on Wednesday morning to the elderly (those of state pension age).

Vulnerable people in the community - such as those with disabilities - will also be allowed to shop during the time-frame.

Iceland said it will be up to store managers to decide whether to open exclusively to the elderly and vulnerable.

It comes as the government said over 70s may have to self-isolate.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC that every Briton over the age of 70 will be told "within the coming weeks," to stay at home to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The elderly and those with underlying health conditions are believed to be most at risk.

The spokeswoman for Iceland added: “The impact of Covid-19 continues to disrupt routines for many people and businesses, and there is widespread concern about access to food, especially for vulnerable people and the elderly.

"With many of our Iceland stores located at the heart of communities across the UK, we are encouraging our store managers to dedicate the first two hours of opening on Wednesday morning to the elderly (those of state pension age) and vulnerable people in their community, such as those with disabilities."

"We are giving them the flexibility to offer this wherever possible, and arrangements will be publicised in the stores that decide to take this action.

"We commend the action taken by our colleagues in the West Belfast store who have already dedicated an hour of early morning opening for the elderly. We are focused on being able to feed the nation and to support the most in need.”