A 31-YEAR-OLD from Newport has been charged following a crash between a car and a motorbike in Pill last week.

The crash happened on Frederick Street at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Following the crash, the car - a silver Ford Fiesta – left the scene and the male rider of the motorcycle. The car was later recovered.

READ MORE:

The motorbike rider, 19, is still in the Royal Gwent Hospital after sustaining serious injuries to his leg.

Following an investigation by officers, a 31-year-old man from Newport has been arrested and charged for the offences of grievous bodily harm, perverting the course of justice and failure to provide a specimen for analysis.

A 50-year-old woman from Newport was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and has been released under investigation.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "If anyone has information that could help our enquiries or if you were in the Pill area around the time of the incident and you have dash cam footage, please call 101 quoting log reference 2000088359 or 196 11/03/20.

"You can also send a direct message with information to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media accounts.

"We would like to thank all those who have assisted us with our enquiries."