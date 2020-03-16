FORMER international cricketer Robert Croft joined up with disability sports charity the Lord'sTaverners to present a Newport school with a specially-adapted minibus.

The accessible minibus will now be used by pupils and staff at Ysgol Bryn Derw, the only special school in Gwent dedicated to educating children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Laura Foley, the school's deputy headteacher, said the minibus would be "invaluable" for pupils.

"It is paramount for their acquisition of independent living skills, social skills and communication skills in the local and wider community," she said. "Having this minibus means that our pupils have opportunities to engage with the world around them and make a valuable contribution to society, which prepares them for the wider world when they leave us at 19.

"We are incredibly grateful to The Lord’s Taverners grant funding which will make these experiences possible.”

The charity donated another 27 minibuses to special schools nationwide last year.

Andrew Gibson, chairman of the Lord's Taverners Wales, said it was a "privilege" to present Ysgol Bryn Derw with its new bus.

"Speaking to the staff and pupils was an honour and finding out exactly how the bus will help the school with their day-to-day activities was wonderful. It is very rewarding to see the outcomes of all the fundraising efforts by everyone involved with the charity here in Wales,” he said.