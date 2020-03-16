VANDALS have targeted a bus in Newport.

Newport Bus Tweeted this evening two windows of a bus had been smashed and, as a result, the 6E service would not operate via Ladyhill Road for the rest of the evening.

Instead, it will stay on Aberthaw Road.

 

 

No one has been hurt, and Gwent Police have been informed.

Information can be reported to police on 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org