VANDALS have targeted a bus in Newport.

Newport Bus Tweeted this evening two windows of a bus had been smashed and, as a result, the 6E service would not operate via Ladyhill Road for the rest of the evening.

Instead, it will stay on Aberthaw Road.

**CUSTOMER NOTICE** Due to vandalism and two windows being smashed the 6E alway will not operate via Ladyhill Rd for the rest of the evening and will stay on Aberthaw Road.



Fortunately no injuries on this occasion it has been reported to @gwentpolice — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) March 16, 2020

MORE NEWS:

No one has been hurt, and Gwent Police have been informed.

Information can be reported to police on 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org