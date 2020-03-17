A COCAINE dealer was caught red-handed by police when he crashed following an 80mph car chase and arrested in the grounds of a residential home.

Callum Pugsley, 22, from Newport, fled from officers on foot after a “short pursuit” in a red Volkswagen Golf which collided in a country lane.

The defendant had tried to escape police while he had drugs worth £460 in the vehicle with a 75 per cent purity, Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting said.

Pugsley of Monnow Way, Bettws, was jailed for nearly five years in February 2019 after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine in Newport, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

This latest offence was committed nine months after he was first caught dealing and released under investigation by police.

He admitted to again possessing cocaine with intent to supply on October 18, 2018 on the junction of Ogmore Crescent and Monnow Way.

Mr Gobir said after Pugsley was arrested, he was also found with £310 cash and a mobile phone with “texts indicative of the supply of cocaine”.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said his client returned to trafficking after being caught in January 2018 because he owed a £1,000 debt to a dealer.

His barrister told the court: “He was threatened and his mother was threatened. The defendant was put to work to recover that debt.

“He had been using cocaine recreationally and tested positive for the drug at the police station.

“The defendant has used his time in custody productively and has enhanced status in Parc Prison.”

The judge, Recorder David Harris, told Pugsley: “You were jailed for four years and eight months in February 2019 for an offence which pre-dates this.”

He sentenced the defendant to a 30-month prison term which will run concurrently with that.

Recorder Harris ordered that the cocaine be forfeited and destroyed and the money recovered handed over to Gwent Police.

Pugsley must pay a £170 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.