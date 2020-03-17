ELSA, Rapunzel, Snow White, and Cinderella have been helping cheer up young children whose dream trips to Disneyland were cancelled by the coronavirus outbreak.

Jessica Doolan, who runs the Fit For Your Princess character company, said she wanted to "put a smile back on people's faces" after Disney closed down its theme parks temporarily to help halt the global spread of the virus.

Ms Doolan and her colleagues have been making surprise video calls – in character and full costume – to those children who will miss out on their special trips.

"When I heard about all the Disney parks shutting, I was honestly heartbroken," Ms Doolan, from Griffithstown, in Pontypool, said. "I know how expensive these trips are, and they are once-in-a-lifetime things."

Ms Doolan felt she was "in a unique position to spread a bit of kindness" amid "a lot of doom and gloom" and, after posting her video call offer on her firm's Facebook page last week, she said she had been inundated with requests – first from the Gwent area, but then later from across the country.

The team is now working hard to respond to all these new requests, in between all the usual appointments for events like birthday parties and charity appearances.

Natalie Magor, from Cwmbran, said her family was devastated when their "all-out" trip to Disneyland Paris, booked for next week, was cancelled.

But a surprise video call from Frozen princesses Elsa and Anna helped cheer up her children – Matilda, seven, and Miles, five.

"[It] was such a wonderful and thoughtful and thing to do," Mrs Magor said. "My children absolutely love the princesses and my daughter was especially thrilled to receive the call.

"She was so excited, which really helps given our trip was cancelled."

Ms Doolan, who also works part-time as a teaching assistant in Ebbw Vale, said the best part about making the surprise calls was "the looks on the children's faces when they first answer the phone, but I can see how much the parents appreciate it as well".

"I've had mums crying to me on Facetime," she added.

The video calls have emphasised why Ms Doolan set up her business five years ago, she said.

"A lot of children might miss out on having the opportunity to go to Disneyland," she said. "It's important for me to create a nice memory for those who maybe can't go to places like that."

On the coronavirus outbreak, she said: "Everyone needs to do as much as they can at the moment to help people out."