AN “unrepentant” paedophile who “blighted” a young girl’s childhood after he sexually abused her has been jailed for six years.

Timothy Jones, of Usk Road, Caerleon, was found guilty of a number of sex attacks following a four-day trial at Newport Crown Court.

The 50-year-old carpenter had denied eight counts of sexual assault against a girl aged under 13.

A jury of seven men and five women took five hours and 20 minutes to find him guilty of five counts, two by a majority verdict of 11-1 and three by 10-2.

Jones was cleared of the other three counts. The trial took place last month.

At his sentencing hearing, also at Newport Crown Court, Judge Richard Williams told him: “You told her she had to keep it (the abuse) a secret which no child should have to bear. You are unrepentant.

“What you did to her has blighted her childhood.”

Jones’ barrister Susan Ferrier said: “There is little I can say by way of mitigation. He still denies these offences took place.

“He is supported today by his family. He was not known to the court for any sexual offending.”

During her opening address to the jury, prosecutor Clare Wilks told them: “The defendant in this case faces allegations of sexual abuse.

“He denies all of the allegations and says they are false and that the complainant is lying.”

Miss Wilks added: “She said he would kiss her and touch her and he told her not to tell anyone. She told the police she was scared he would hurt her.”

The prosecutor played to the court a video interview the girl gave to detectives last year in which she said: “He would touch me in my private parts. He would say, ‘Keep this a secret. Don’t tell anyone.’

“He would undress me. I felt scared. I was scared he would hurt me."

Jones had described the allegations against him as “total rubbish”.

As well as jailing the defendant for six years, Judge Williams said he would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Jones will also be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely and must pay a £120 surcharge upon his release from custody.