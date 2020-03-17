South Wales Argus
Coronavirus: Second person dead in Wales and £330 billion offered to businesses

Coronavirus: Second person dead in Wales and £330 billion for businesses

By Brooke Boucher, Jonathon Hill and Michael Jones

Last updated:

    - Second person has died in Wales
  • - There are now 136 cases of coronavirus in Wales - including 12 new cases confirmed today.
  • - The Prime Minister has advised against all 'non-essential' social contact, avoiding pubs, bars and restaurants and against social social gatherings.
  • - The number of cases in Wales stands at 136, with one death - In the UK, the number of confirmed cases is 1,543

