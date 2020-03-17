POLICE raided a building in Abertillery after they received "intelligence" from the community.

At around 8.20am on Wednesday, March 11, officers raided a building on Somerset Street in Abertillery.

A warrant was carried out under the Misuses of Drugs Act by the Neighbourhood Policing Team as well as the Area Support Unit.

"During the warrant, items we believe to be stolen were recovered, including bikes, fishing equipment, mini motorbikes and tools," Gwent Police said.

"The warrant was carried out by our specialist officers, including: specialist method of entry and search trained officers."

A 32-year-old man from the Abertillery area was arrest on suspicion of burglary and has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Police are now contact recent burglary victims in the area as they try to find the owners of the recovered items.

The recovered items:

Anyone with information or recognises any of the items recovered during the warrant can call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000084390.

Alternatively, you can contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter.