A "STOLEN" vehicle allegedly failed to stop for a joint firearms unit in Newport and crashed into a vehicle.

The driver also reportedly ran from the scene, Gwent Police said.

The man was eventually caught and also arrested.

It is unclear when the incident happened, but Gwent Police tweeted about the incident this morning, Tuesday, March 17.

(The driver crashed into a stationary vehicle. Picture: Gwent Police.)

(The man was arrested. Picture: Gwent Police.)

More news:

A spokesman said: "Stolen vehicle failed to stop for @JFUOps (Joint firearms unit) in Newport.

"Vehicle crashed into stationary vehicle and driver ran from scene. Driver caught and arrested."