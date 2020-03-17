POLICE have been out on patrol in Blackwood and Cefn Fforest tackling incidents of anti-social behaviour, following concerns raised by people in the area.

Two dispersal orders - requiring groups of people to leave an area if ordered to by police, or face being arrested - were issued for Blackwood High Street and Cefn Fforest between 5.30pm on Friday, March 6, and 2am on Sunday, March 8 after residents raised concerns over anti-social behaviour in the areas.

As a result, police issued eight anti-social behaviour referrals, which led to two new anti-social behaviour orders, seized alcohol from underage drinkers and carried out two stop and searches.

MORE NEWS:

One young person - who was drunk - was also taken home to his parents.

Neighbourhood Inspector for Caerphilly Central, Aled George, said: “We are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour across the region and, on listening to the results of Blackwood’s Your Voice survey, we’ve dedicated additional resources to address the issue.

“Over the last six months, we have worked with partners – including Caerphilly Council, local schools and the Youth Offending Service – to ensure we tackle the problem from all angles.

“Some of the key work for the operation has also involved working closely with Blackwood Bus Station’s management to introduce further CCTV and anti-climb features at the site.

“The proactive approach of our officers has led to a real impact on reported incidents in the area, with incidents at the bus station, in particular, halving in recent months.”

Patrols and other initiatives will continue over the next year to deal with the problem further.

Any problems with anti-social behaviour can be reported to the police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

In an emergency always dial 999.