A NUMBER of schools in Gwent have announced they are closing - or partially closing - as coronavirus spreads.

Millbrook Primary School in Bettws, Newport, took to Twitter to announce their decision to close the school for "a few weeks" as a result of staff absence. Homework packs have been sent home, and further work will be available on the school's website.

St Julian’s High School is closing for two weeks - Wednesday, March 18 till Wednesday, April 1.

Lliswerry High School has been closed to year 8 pupils until further notice. Headteacher Neil Davies said the "difficult decision" had been made "due to staffing issues created by the coronavirus outbreak".

MORE NEWS:

Blackwood Comprehensive School is closed to pupils in key stage three for the remainder of this week.

All three high schools have said work will be available online.

Maindee Primary took to Twitter to announce that due to staff absence they have had to close the school and do not yet know when they will reopen.