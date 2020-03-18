WITH coronavirus spreading quickly, a lot of upcoming shows and meetings have been postponed and cancelled.
Here is a short round-up of those that have been cancelled around Gwent and in Cardiff:
- FISH were due to perform at Y-Plas, Cardiff on Thursday, March 19. This has now been rescheduled to February 14, 2021.
- Palace were due to perform at the Tramshed, Cardiff on Friday, March 20 but have cancelled this. They said: “It’s with great regret that Palace have had to cancel their upcoming UK tour, due to a member of the band showing symptoms of COVID-19. The advice from the NHS and Public Health UK is that he should self-isolate, with all parties left with no choice but to pull the tour as a result. Please contact your ticket vendor for refund information.”
- Jamie Cullum was due to perform at St David’s Hall in Cardiff on Tuesday, March 24. This has now been postponed.
- Planet Earth II Live in Concert was due to be performed at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on Thursday, March 26, but this has been postponed. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates once they are announced.
- A film night due to held at Bulwark Community Centre on Saturday, March 28, has been cancelled.