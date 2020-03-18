A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

PAIGE CURTIS, 18, of St Mellons Road, Marshfield, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ARNIS ABDULLAH NASSA, 39, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and fraud.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.

SIMON WILLIAM PODMORE, 45, of Clarence Place, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to the theft of goods worth £68.25 from Sainsbury’s Metro.

He was ordered to repay the £68.25 in compensation.

CRAIG ANDREW SHEEN, 34, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted the theft of steak and cheese worth £33 and other goods valued at £22 from Sainsbury’s.

He was also ordered to pay £219 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS JACK FILER, 28, of Station Street, Abersychan, Pontypool, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to fraud while trying to obtain car finance.

He must also pay a £115 surcharge.

MCKENZIE ROBERT LEWIS, 20, of Downing Street, Newport, was sentenced to a six-month community order after he admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

He must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

PETER RHYS LAURIE, 31, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

His licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

GRANT POOLE-ADAMS, 36, of Skenfrith Mews, Newport, was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

His licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.