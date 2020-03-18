A MUM-OF-TWO from Newport drowned after falling into the River Usk in the city, an inquest has heard.

A city-wide search was made for Kimberley Kettlety, 35, when she was reported missing on November 8, 2018.

Efforts to find Mrs Kettlety were co-ordinated through a widespread social media campaign and through appeals and posters shared by the Argus. Tragically, Mrs Kettlety's body was found near a river bank outside Caerleon, five weeks after she disappeared.

In a written statement, Mrs Kettlety's father, Ian Grant, told the inquest at Newport Coroner's Court that the family had been "devastated" by his daughter's death.

"Things will never be the same," he said, describing his daughter as "a very caring girl who loved her children and family very much."

The period between Mrs Kettlety's disappearance and the eventual discovery of her body, on December 15, 2018, had been "agonising" for the family, he added.

The inquest also heard evidence from police officers who had helped with the search. They said CCTV images showed Mrs Kettlety last in Newport City Centre, heading towards Lower Dock Street.

David Regan, the assistant coroner for Gwent, noted Mrs Kettlety's history of mental health conditions. He said the love of her parents and former husband, Gareth, were among "a number of protective factors" in her life.

The coroner recorded a narrative conclusion, saying Mrs Kettlety died on November 8, 2018 "as a result of a fall into the River Usk, in circumstances where her intentions could not be ascertained".

Extending his condolences to the family, he said: "You all clearly did all you could to help Kim".