THE GOVERNMENT is advising those who are “at increased risk of severe illness from coronavirus” to be particularly stringent in following social distancing measures.

Those deemed most at risk are:

• Those over 70 (regardless of medical conditions)

• Those who have an underlying health condition

The government has also deemed pregnant women 'at risk'; this is a "precautionary measure", said Public Health England chief medical officer Chris Whitty.

If you fall into the above category, the government is advising you to “significantly limit” face-to-face contact with family and friends.

What are the underlying health conditions that mean you are at greater risk?

• chronic (long-term) respiratory diseases, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema or bronchitis

• chronic heart disease, such as heart failure

• chronic kidney disease

• chronic liver disease, such as hepatitis

• chronic neurological conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), a learning disability or cerebral palsy

• diabetes

• problems with your spleen – for example, sickle cell disease or if you have had your spleen removed

• a weakened immune system as the result of conditions such as HIV and AIDS, or medicines such as steroid tablets or chemotherapy

• being seriously overweight (a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or above)

Public Health England also says that there are “some clinical conditions” which put people at even higher risk of severe illness.

If you fall into this category, the NHS England will directly contact with you with advice – it is not yet clear whether NHS Wales will do the same.

However, “for now, you should rigorously follow the social distancing advice in full”.

The social distancing advice

• Avoid contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19). These symptoms include high temperature and/or new and continuous cough

• Avoid non-essential use of public transport, varying your travel times to avoid rush hour, when possible

• Work from home, where possible. Your employer should support you to do this.

• Avoid large gatherings, and gatherings in smaller public spaces such as pubs, cinemas, restaurants, theatres, bars, clubs

• Avoid gatherings with friends and family. Keep in touch using remote technology such as phone, internet, and social media

• Use telephone or online services to contact your GP or other essential services

The government says this advice is likely to stay in place for some weeks.