ALL SCHOOLS in Wales will be closed by Friday, Education Minister Kirsty Williams has announced.

The move comes as a number of schools across the country have closed their doors due to staff shortages - including Millbrook Primary School, St Julian’s High School and Mount Pleasant Primary's nursery department.

Ms Williams said the Easter holidays will be brought forward, with schools closing for the break by Friday, March 20.

Plans will now be drawn up to use schools to support those most in need, including people involved in the immediate response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ms Williams said: "We are in an unprecedented period, one that is changing hour-by-hour, and governments around the world are having to make quick decisions.

"Firstly, I would like to extend my gratitude to all those working in our education and childcare settings for the critical work you have been undertaking, under incredible pressure to support our children and young people.

"You have been at the front-line in supporting wider efforts to prepare for the challenges we are all now facing and I am incredibly grateful and proud.

"Today, I can announce we are bringing forward the Easter break for schools in Wales. Schools across Wales will close for statutory provision of education at the latest on March 20.

"I have been clear up to now that the continuity of education and the wellbeing of our learners has been at the heart of my decision making. This will always be the case.

"From next week, schools will have a new purpose. They will help support those most in need, including people involved in the immediate response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I am working with my colleagues in the Cabinet, with government officials and our partners in local government to develop and finalise these plans.

"The key areas we are looking at are supporting and safeguarding the vulnerable and ensuring continuity of learning.

"We are looking in detail at how we can support and safeguard all those who benefit from free school meals and children with additional learning needs.

"While this will apply to schools, childcare settings are expected to remain open until we have definitive advice from the Chief Medical Officer and from Public Health Wales that any closures are required. Parents can, and should, speak with their usual childcare providers if they need care over the Easter holidays."

A further announcement regarding the effect this will have on school exams is expected shortly.

The union for school leaders in Wales, NAHT Cymru, have welcomed the announcement that Welsh schools will close from next week.

Laura Doel, director of NAHT Cymru, said: “Details of how we can support vulnerable children and children of key workers are yet to be finalised, but school leaders and teachers will want to be part of the national response.

“Schools play a pivotal role as part of the social fabric of our communities and we will work with Welsh Government to make sure the support systems are in place to ensure key workers can remain in work.

“School leaders have been under immense pressure in recent days and have worked tirelessly to support their staff, their pupils and their families. As committed public servants they will want to continue to play their part during these times of uncertainty.

“As a union, we will continue to work with Welsh Government to ensure that we all fulfil our civic duty to keep Wales open.”

Ms Williams said the announcement that schools must close by the latest on Friday, March 20 will "ensure an orderly closure for schools so that they have the time to prepare."

"My main message for everyone is to stay safe and stay well. We will work together and we will face this outbreak together," she said.