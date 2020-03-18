MANY public leisure facilities across South East Wales remain open, despite the UK government's social distancing measures announced earlier this week.

The government has not ordered the closure of public buildings, but has encouraged people to avoid mass gatherings and all "non-essential" social contact.

Across Wales, the National Exercise Referral Scheme has suspended all classes and programmes.

Remember, if you or someone in your household is ill with, or showing symptoms of, coronavirus you must self-isolate (quarantine) for the required period, as stated by the Welsh and UK governments earlier this week.

Here's how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting public leisure facilities in your area:

Blaenau Gwent

All sites run by Aneurin Leisure Trust are open to the public and "continuing business as usual as far is operationally feasible", the firm said in a statement on its website.

But all Little Life sessions, which include Mini Kickers and the Little Legends programme, have been cancelled until further notice.

Aneurin Leisure Sports Development said such sessions already paid for could either be refunded or honoured at a later date.

"We continue to ensure that all public areas are cleaned frequently and have increased the frequency of cleaning of high-contact surfaces such as door handles and hand rails," the Aneurin Leisure Trust statement read. "We urge all our customers to follow the government's guidance and assess the risk to themselves and others based on the information provided on the government's website when assessing your attendance to events and activities at our venues."

Caerphilly

Caerphilly County Borough Council said its leisure centres remain open, but health suites (saunas and steam rooms) have been closed.

Monmouthshire

All leisure centres run by MonLife (part of Monmouthshire County Council) are open.

In a statement on its website, MonLife announced "increased measures" to protect customers and staff, adding: "Until the UK Government tells us otherwise, we want to continue to play an important role in keeping our MonLife members fit and active."

The firm added: "We ask that all of our customers follow the advice and guidelines from Public Health Wales.

"If you are experiencing any of the symptoms then please stay at home and refrain from attending our facilities."

Newport

With the exception of the Riverfront Theatre, Newport Live's sites are all open.

"We will get in touch with all customers who have tickets booked for upcoming shows or bookings in the Riverfront Theatre," Newport Live announced today on its website. "The health and wellbeing of our staff and customers is our priority, and we are following advice from [the] UK government and Public Health Wales closely, and will provide an update with further changes and developments."

The following sessions have also been suspended until further notice:

National Exercise Referral Scheme (NERS) classes and schemes.

Tots programmes including soft play, children’s cycling, tennis tots, and children’s soft play birthday parties.

Sports development, wellbeing, and positive futures programmes in nurseries, schools, and communities.

The Youth Omnium at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales on Saturday, March 21.

The Visually Impaired Tennis Tournament at the Regional Pool and Tennis Centre, March 21-22.

The Tennis Open Day on Saturday, April 4.

The Newport Walk for Dementia on Sunday, April 5.

The Sports Eggstravaganza on Thursday, April 16.

The sauna and steam room at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales.

Torfaen

Pontypool Active Living Centre, Cwmbran Stadium, and Fairwater Active Living Centre are all open and operating as normal, Torfaen Leisure Trust announced this week on its website.

But the maximum number of people allowed to take part in group exercise classes has been reduced from 30 to 15.

The trust said it had brought in more hand sanitising stations as well as "enhanced" cleaning at its sites.

"The current advice from UK Active is that staying active is an important part of staying healthy and protecting against the risk of coronavirus," the trust's statement read. "Therefore until the UK government tells us otherwise, we want to continue to play an important role in keeping our members fit and active."

The trust said it would be assessing its position "on an hour-by-hour basis".

The latest government advice on the coronavirus outbreak, including information for self-isolation, is on the Public Health Wales website.

All information correct as of 10.30am on Wednesday, March 18.