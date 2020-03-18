NEWPORT Bus has announced that from Monday, March 23 it will be operating a Saturday service, which will mean less frequent buses.

The decision has been taken as a result of reduced demand and limited staff availability in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The changes will affect all of its 43 routes from Monday until further notice, while normal weekend services will apply.

Scott Pearson, Newport Bus’ Managing Director, said: “These are completely unprecedented times, but we will maintain bus services for our customers for as long as we are able to, while carefully following governmental guidelines.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all the staff at Newport Transport for doing an amazing job in very difficult conditions and thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we navigate through these challenges.”

As well as the changes, the customer service centre at Newport Bus’ head office on Corporation Road will also be closed from Monday.

If you need assistance, the Travel Centre at Friars Walk bus station will remain open.

A statement plus questions and answers on the disruptions to the Newport Bus services can be found on the Newport Bus website.

All of the timetables can be found on the website www.newportbus.co.uk/journey-planner or on the Traveline Cymru website (www.traveline.cymru).