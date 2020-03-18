SUPERMARKETS including Tesco, Aldi, Asda Morrisons and Sainsbury’s have today confirmed that they are implementing new measures to prevent stockpiling as a result of coronavirus concerns.

Some have put restrictions on certain items, while others have implemented an all-encompassing threshold on all items.

The boundaries, which is one of a number of rules including opening hours for the elderly, that supermarkets have put in place as a response to pictures of empty shelves and freezers across the country.

Tesco

Tesco has introduced a three-item limit on all items and has cut opening times at all its stores.

The stores will now be open from 6am until 10pm due to concerns over the spread of the virus.

A Tesco spokeswoman said: “To help our customers get the things they need at this time, we are introducing a purchase limit of three items on all products.

“Our stock levels are good, and we have daily deliveries to replenish our stores.

“We would ask our customers to please shop as they normally would, to help maintain good availability for everyone.”

Aldi

Aldi has restricted items four per customer during each visit.

CEO Giles Hurley said: “We have increased orders from our suppliers and our warehouses have sufficient stock to replenish all stores.

“This is still significantly more than most customers would buy in a normal shopping trip and we hope this temporary restriction will give as many customers as possible the opportunity to get what they need, every time they visit.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure we only buy what we and our families need. If we shop as we normally do, our stores will quickly return to normal.”

Asda

Asda has announced it is restricting all customers to buying up to three items on all food, toiletries and cleaning products.

Hand sanitiser had already been restricted to two per person.

In a statement released on its website today, Asda also confirmed that its cafes and pizza counters would be closed “to free up space in our warehouses and capacity for our colleagues to keep the items our customers need on shelves.

“We are temporarily closing our 24 hour stores between 12am and 6am – you can check your local stores opening times on the Asda Store Locator.”

Lidl

Lidl has said that it will be keeping tabs on the situation, but has currently taken no formal measures to prevent stockpiling.

A spokeswoman for Lidl told us: "Our teams are working very hard to ensure that all customers continue to have access to all of the products that they need.

"We continue to be mindful of government advice regarding those who are considered to be at risk and have taken the decision not to implement certain measures that may contradict this.

"Nevertheless, we are continually looking at opportunities to support the most vulnerable people within our communities, whilst ensuring that we are also supporting those that are playing a critical role in caring for them."

Morrisons

Morrisons has imposed restrictions on cleaning products - with bleach now capped at six per person and two for hand sanitisers.

Customers will now be asked to pay by card or smartphone to reduce cash handling.

A statement posted on Morrisons website reads: "You may notice that delivery slots for our online groceries service are becoming less readily available as demand for home deliveries increases. We're working hard to facilitate as many orders as we can, however please be aware that you may need to book your slot further in advance than usual.

"You will also discover that there is a maximum order number on selected products so we can make sure our customers still have access to essential products."

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s is the latest supermarket to announce measures to help the elderly and vulnerable.

Sainsbury's has now said customers over 70 and those with a disability will also have priority access to online delivery slots from Monday and the chain is also expanding its "click and collect" service.

Mr Coupe added that as of Thursday, Sainsbury's will be closing its cafes and its meat, fish and pizza counters to free up freight capacity for essential products.

Customers will also only be able to buy a maximum of three of any grocery product and a maximum of two on the most popular items such as toilet roll, soap and UHT milk from Wednesday onward.