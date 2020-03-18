DETECTIVES are appealing for information after three masked armed men raided a home in Newport.

They say the burglars were armed with what is believed was a gun and a hammer.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a burglary at an address in Ebenezer Drive, Rogerstone, Newport at around 9pm on Sunday 15 March.

“Three masked men, two of whom were armed with weapons, entered the property. A quantity of cash was stolen from inside and a bike was stolen from outside the address.

“The first suspect is described as a man in early 20s, roughly 5 foot 9 inches tall and of skinny build.

“He was carrying a hammer with green tape wrapped around handle.

“The second suspect is described as a man, between 16 and 20 years old and around 6 foot 2 inches tall. He was carrying what is believed to be a firearm.

“The third suspect is described as aged either 16 or 17 and 5 foot 6 inches tall.

“The bike is described as a black and green Carrera Vulcan mountain bike, which has distinctive green-yellow reflectors on the wheels and green grenade shaped dust caps on the air valves.”

The suspects ran along Ebenezer Drive in the direction of High Cross Lane but are thought to have cut down towards Thornbury Park.

The spokesperson added: “We are appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcams from vehicles parked on the street or information about this incident to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000093437.

“You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”