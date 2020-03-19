PLANS for Blaenau Gwent council to become carbon neutral by 2030 have been broadly welcomed, despite a claim that the ambition is “not achievable.”

The county borough council has drawn up a 10-year decarbonisation plan as it bids to meet a Welsh Government target for the public sector to be carbon neutral in ten years.

The plan sets out the authority’s priority areas for further action including in transport and travel, electricity and waste.

It also highlights initiatives already underway such as the roll-out of LED street lighting, reducing energy use across schools and reducing the amount of waste sent to landfill.

At a regeneration scrutiny committee meeting on Monday, Cllr Mark Holland raised concerns over the changes the Welsh Government’s ambitions will have on businesses and industries.

“I have got great concerns over this,” he said.

“I do not think a carbon neutral strategy is achievable.

“I am all for saving money and making efficiencies in the borough if we can, but it does not end there.

“This is going to have a massive impact on industry and businesses.”

But Michelle Morris, managing director of Blaenau Gwent council, said the strategy will also bring “huge opportunities” for the borough.

“We can either deny it is happening or accept that we need to change to address the issue, which is a global one, and look to the opportunities which come out of this agenda,” she said.

“There are opportunities in here for Blaenau Gwent and for our businesses.”

Cllr Jonathan Millard said it was time for the authority to look ahead to a “cleaner future.”

He said the authority also needs to be looking at places to plant trees in the county borough as well.

An amendment put forward by Cllr Millard, to include aspects of the strategy into its Local Development Plan to inform planning issues, won the backing of the committee.

The strategy is now due to go before a full council meeting for approval later this month.