SCHOOLCHILDREN from across Pontypool came together to celebrate traditional Welsh music and dance in a two-day Eisteddfod.

The annual inter–schools Eisteddfod was held at Pontypool Active Living Centre earlier this month.

Eight schools from Pontypool took part, with more than 400 children present each day.

Griffithstown Primary School emerged victorious in both the Infants and Juniors competitions.

They finished on top in the Infants choir category, and the choir, solo singing years five and six, solo recitation years five and six, and piano categories in the Junior competition.

Ysgol Bryn Onnen won the group recitation and solo singing competitions on day one, and the folk-dance competition the following day in the Juniors

Ysgol Panteg won in the solo recitation in the Infants competition.

On day two, Cwmffrwdoer Primary won in the solo singing years three and four, and George Street Primary won in the solo recitation years three and four and the woodwind competition.

Also in the juniors, Garnteg Primary won in the brass competition, and New Inn Primary won in the strings competition.

Penygarn Community Primary School also competed.

(Griffithstown Primary School winning the infant competition. Picture: Pontypool Community Council.)

Cllr Rose Matthews, Pontypool Community Council chairwoman, said: "The talent was very high standard and the teachers' dedication and the enthusiasm really shone through.

"I myself found it a real pleasure to hand out the medals and cups.

"The staff of the Community Council worked hard to make it run smoothly.

"The Eisteddfod is going from strength to strength every year, and will continue to grow."

Nick Blackburn, headteacher at Griffithstown Primary School, said: “We are very proud of our infant and junior pupils.

“This success is down to hard work, determination and the children’s love of the Welsh language.

“Our pupils welcome every opportunity to celebrate Welsh heritage and culture, and it was wonderful to do so well in the competition.

“Thank you to Pontypool Community Council for organising this wonderful opportunity. We are looking forward to competing next year.”