A “PROFESSIONAL drug trafficker” who made nearly £25,000 from dealing has been forced to hand back most of it.

Kyle Rudge, aged 29, of Broadwood Close, Newport, was jailed for nearly five years in December after being found with high purity cocaine worth £35,000.

At a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing, Cardiff Crown Court was told how the defendant benefitted by £24,852.50 after racking up his sixth trafficking conviction.

MORE NEWS

Rudge now has £17,290 available and Judge Daniel Williams ordered him to pay it back by March 30.

If he does not, he will face an extra eight months in jail in default.

During Rudge’s sentencing hearing last year, prosecutor Harry Baker told Cardiff Crown Court how police executed a warrant at the defendant’s home.

According to a statement provided by Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, 184.4 grammes of high purity cocaine and bundles of cash totalling £17,400 were found.

The drugs had a potential street value of between £31,000 and £35,000.

Mr Baker said that when Rudge was later arrested at another address in Newport, he told officers: “I’m stuffed. I’m pleading guilty. You’ve got too much evidence against me.”

The defendant admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and acquiring or possessing criminal property.

Judge Neil Bidder QC was told how Rudge had several previous convictions for cannabis offences and was jailed for 20 months six years ago, for the possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

He also had an assault charge on his record.

Defence counsel Gareth Williams said the best mitigation he could put forward was his client’s guilty pleas.

“The defendant accepts that what he’s done is wrong and accepts his responsibility,” he said.

Judge Bidder branded Rudge a “professional drug trafficker”.

MORE NEWS:

He told him: “The aggravating factors of this case are that the drugs were of a high purity and that you have four previous convictions for the trafficking of cannabis and, in 2013, for the possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

“The effect of these types of drugs does enormous harm, both physically and psychologically.

“It is at the root of, at a conservative estimate, 50 per cent of the crime that comes before these courts.

“The courts must show that this will not be tolerated.”

Judge Bidder jailed Rudge for four years and eight months and told him he must pay a £181 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.