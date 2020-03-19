THREE high-tech businesses have moved in at the Springboard Business Innovation Centre in Cwmbran.

Recently, the centre has welcomed technology consultancy Arthurly; Broadway - which specialise in broadband for rural communities; and the UK’s fastest growing electronic point of sale and hospitality management software provider, Newbridge Software - which moved from Treforest.

The business park has been home to a community of high tech, high growth start-ups since 2006.

Stephen Carwardine, operations manager at Newbridge Software said: “Over the last few years not only have we expanded the team but our client base has widened to include Wales and the rest of the UK, including for example independent hospitality and tourism businesses in the west country.

“Our new home is the ideal base for us to build on the team and the business infrastructure as well as further develop our bespoke software solutions.”

(Stuart Arthur, founder of Arthurly. Picture: Torfaen Economy and Business Development)

Torfaen resident Stuart Arthur set up Arthurly in September 2018. The business specialises in digital transformation, enterprise software design and development, and product innovation.

He said the move would “provide the flexibility needed and support our continued expansion and growth.

“It’s also invigorating to be based in a place where there are like minded businesses and professionals,” he added.

Gaynor Wakeling, business support manager at Torfaen Economy and Enterprise said: “We have a fabulous facility here at Springboard which is dedicated to providing excellent incubation services for high tech growth businesses.

“Given the acceleration of the tech industry in south Wales, Springboard is ideally placed to help nurture and support this sector.”