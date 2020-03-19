A COUPLE from Blaenavon have faced a two-year ordeal with their flat, including black mould, damp, and no electricity for weeks on end.

Kyle Kent, 23, and partner Dwayne Gillo, 32, moved into their flat above the Old Post Office in Blaenavon two years ago.

But it has been far from a happy home, with the couple finding black mould throughout the property and water coming through light fittings – and the electricity has not worked since Christmas.

A picture showing some of the disrepair in the flat. Picture: Kyle Kent

“When we first moved in, we were desperate to get out of our old place and had what’s called a ‘bond man’ check the flat out,” said Mr Kent.

“We had a look at the flat quickly and did notice a bit of mould, but we were not told the extent of it and when we moved in, we found that there was black mould on the walls and ceilings, damp and water coming through the lights.”

The couple both suffer with mental health problems, and have suffered other health problems as a result of the damp and mould – and were only recently able to open windows so the flat could be properly ventilated.

The privately rented flat was let through Angelwoods Residential Lettings and Property Sales in Cwmbran, who have been working with the couple to resolve the problems.

Mr Kent said the stress was having a serious impact on him and his partner – as well as their pets.

Dwayne Gillo and Kyle Kent in their living room. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“Dwayne has a dog and its petrified every time the water comes through the ceiling,” he said.

“The council have offered us a bed and breakfast, but it would be out of the borough. We had to decline because it would take us away from the medical care we receive, and it would stress us and our pets out even more. We shouldn’t have to give our pets away.”

He added: “We can’t live like this anymore. I just want a nice, clean home. We’re people, we’re not a number. We’ve had to box up all our belongings because the damp is getting to them if we leave them out.”

And now the couple have been served an eviction notice by the landlord – who they say they have never met – due to the state of the property, requiring them to leave by Monday, April 6.

Water stains from the light switch. Picture: Kyle Kent

They have since been offered emergency accommodation in Cwmbran, which they have accepted.

A spokeswoman for Angelwoods said: "All the work at the property has been completed.

"We have been working closely with environmental health to ensure all the maintenance issues have been resolved.

Bits of mould and damp. Picture: Kyle Kent

MORE NEWS:

Kyle Kent and Dwayne Gillo in their damp and mould-infested bathroom. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"The tenants also came into our office for a meeting and they are now happy with the outcome."

A council spokeswoman said: “The housing solutions team are currently, and will continue to, working closely with the tenants to identify a suitable accommodation.”

She added: “The council’s environmental health team have also been working with the tenants, their letting agents and landlord, and steps have been taken to resolve issues at the property since their first involvement.

“The issues experienced at the property have not warranted the flat being prohibited for occupation, and steps have been, and continue to be taken to remedy the issues. Unfortunately, due to the recent wet weather conditions it has not been easy for external repairs to be carried out."

Attempts by the Argus to contact the property’s landlord were unsuccessful.