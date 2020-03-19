THE owners of some of Newport's most popular restaurants said they felt "in limbo" and "on borrowed time" as they prepared for weeks, and potentially months, of financial uncertainty during the coronavirus outbreak.

The hospitality sector – which includes pubs, cafes, restaurants, and music venues – is likely to be hit hard by diminished footfall, as people follow the UK government's advice to avoid all non-essential social contact.

"The future is extremely uncertain and we’re trying our best to navigate through these testing times," Paul Young, owner of the The Pod bar and restaurant in Rodney Road, said. "Our biggest concerns lie with when we’ll be forced to close. We are advertising 'business as usual' but know we are on borrowed time."

Prime minister Boris Johnson alarmed the hospitality sector on Monday when he announced an escalation of protective measures to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Tom Musto, owner of The Ridgeway Bistro Bar, in Ridgeway Avenue, called the new measures "a big knock to the industry".

"We could never have anticipated this," he said. "It's all out of our hands – nobody knows what will happen."

Both restaurants will stay open for now but have announced changes to opening hours, as well as reassurances to customers that extra steps were being taken to maintain the high standard of hygiene.

Mr Musto said The Ridgeway was developing a takeaway menu for prepared and re-heatable meals that could be collected or delivered. The restaurant will also go ahead with its Mother's Day bookings.

And Mr Young said The Pod was also trying to "diversify" its products and services.

"There will be a lot of elements that need to be put in place before we release details," he said.

There is hope, too, that the chancellor's promise to "do whatever it takes" to support the UK economy, and his £330 billion support package, will help businesses stave off the financial losses that traders are dreading.

The UKHospitality business group has called on the Welsh Government to follow suit.

On the government support announced so far, Mr Young said: "Initially we weren’t enthralled by the message to 'stay away from pubs, bars, and theatres'.

"We felt let down and very much being asked to go it alone.

"As the week has progressed we have a lot more faith in the government’s plans and welcome the support being offered to small businesses in this industry."

Mr Musto said the industry's fortunes would depend on how quickly government support was made available.

"We depend on people coming through the doors," he said, adding: "We know the community will support us – and we don't want people to miss out."