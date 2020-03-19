THE popular Whitehead Tour de Gwent ’20 cycle event will now take place in September after organisers heeded government Covid-19 advice.

The new date for the event, staged in aid of Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care, which was to have been staged in April is now Sunday, September 27.

Keen cyclist Rhys Morton, managing director of event sponsor Newport-based Whitehead Building Services who takes part in the event each year, said: “This is very disappointing news I know how much everyone enjoys and looks forward to taking part in the Tour de Gwent and how hard they train but it is a decision we had no choice but to make.”

READ MORE:

Organizer, Franca Nigro, of St David’s Hospice Care said: “After very careful consideration we have decided to re-schedule this very popular event which is a major source of funds for the charity. All details can be found on the dedicated website, which will be updated ASAP.

“This is an unprecedented situation and we apologise for any inconvenience caused, however we must stress that we need the support of entrants more than ever.

“The Tour de Gwent is a critical event in the St David’s Hospice Care fundraising event calendar and is very important to help fund the work of the hospice services.

“The entry fee together with any sponsorship raised provides vital palliative care to people facing life limiting illnesses as well as providing support to their families at a very difficult time. St David’s Hospice Care, with your help, aims to ensure that patients have the choice to receive care at home, surrounded by friends and family.

“On behalf of Whitehead Building Services including all the jersey sponsors and St David’s Hospice Care, we thank you in anticipation of your continued support.”