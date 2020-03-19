A MAN is to stand trial accused of burglary, taking a car without authority and being in breach of a restraining order.

Ashley Cross, 30, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, denied the alleged offences before a hearing in Cardiff Crown Court.

MORE NEWS

Son grabbed mum, 78, by throat and spat in her face in loud music row

In the Dock: Pensioner, 68, banned for drink-driving

Cocaine dealing ‘family men’ jailed

The defendant is due to stand trial on July 9 and the case is expected to last two days.

Cross was represented by Harry Baker and the prosecution by Gareth James.

The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams.