RADIO stations across Europe are set to all play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at the same time on Friday morning in a gesture of solidarity over the coronavirus pandemic.
The song – which has been adopted by football club Liverpool FC – will be played by BBC Radio One and BBC Radio 2 alongside a host of stations across the continent.
It is the idea of Sander Hoogendoorn, a Dutch radio presenter, who has encouraged colleagues to take part to show togetherness.
The song originates from Carousel, a 1945 musical, and was popularised by Liverpool band Gerry and the Pacemakers.
It is now more widely known as the anthem for Liverpool – who play it before kick-off at home matches.
The unified playing of the song will take place this Friday, 8.45am.
The radio stations taking part:
- The Netherlands: NPO Radio 1, NPO Radio 2, NPO 3FM, NPO Radio 4, NPO Radio 5, 100%NL, Radio 10, Veronica and other
- UK: BBC Radio One and BBC Radio 2
- Luxembourg: Radio 100,7
- Germany: WDR 4, SWR3, RBB.
- Austria: ORF Austria, OE3
- Belgium: Stubru, Radio 1, Radio 2, Joe, Willy, Q-music, Klara, Nostalgie, NRJ, MNM
- Estonia: Radio 2.
- Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Radio.
- Finland: Yle Vega, Yle X3M.
- Latvia: Latvijas Radio
- Slovakia: Radio and Television Slovakia.
- Romania: Radio Romania
- Spain: Radio Nacional de España.
You’ll Never Walk Alone lyrics
When you walk through a storm
Hold your head up high
And don't be afraid of the dark
At the end of a storm
There's a golden sky
And the sweet silver song of a lark
Walk on through the wind
Walk on through the rain
Though your dreams be tossed and blown
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you'll never walk alone
You'll never walk alone
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you'll never walk alone
You'll never walk alone
