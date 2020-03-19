RADIO stations across Europe are set to all play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at the same time on Friday morning in a gesture of solidarity over the coronavirus pandemic.

The song – which has been adopted by football club Liverpool FC – will be played by BBC Radio One and BBC Radio 2 alongside a host of stations across the continent.

It is the idea of Sander Hoogendoorn, a Dutch radio presenter, who has encouraged colleagues to take part to show togetherness.

The song originates from Carousel, a 1945 musical, and was popularised by Liverpool band Gerry and the Pacemakers.

It is now more widely known as the anthem for Liverpool – who play it before kick-off at home matches.

The unified playing of the song will take place this Friday, 8.45am.

The radio stations taking part:

- The Netherlands: NPO Radio 1, NPO Radio 2, NPO 3FM, NPO Radio 4, NPO Radio 5, 100%NL, Radio 10, Veronica and other

- UK: BBC Radio One and BBC Radio 2

- Luxembourg: Radio 100,7

- Germany: WDR 4, SWR3, RBB.

- Austria: ORF Austria, OE3

- Belgium: Stubru, Radio 1, Radio 2, Joe, Willy, Q-music, Klara, Nostalgie, NRJ, MNM

- Estonia: Radio 2.

- Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Radio.

- Finland: Yle Vega, Yle X3M.

- Latvia: Latvijas Radio

- Slovakia: Radio and Television Slovakia.

- Romania: Radio Romania

- Spain: Radio Nacional de España.

You’ll Never Walk Alone lyrics

When you walk through a storm

Hold your head up high

And don't be afraid of the dark

At the end of a storm

There's a golden sky

And the sweet silver song of a lark

Walk on through the wind

Walk on through the rain

Though your dreams be tossed and blown

Walk on, walk on

With hope in your heart

And you'll never walk alone

You'll never walk alone

Walk on, walk on

With hope in your heart

And you'll never walk alone

You'll never walk alone