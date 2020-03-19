UPDATED 2.50pm: THE B4245 Caldicot Road remains closed both ways between Rockfield Grove in Undy and the turn-off for the Severn Tunnel Junction railway station in Rogiet following the earlier crash.

The X74 Newport Bus service is affected as a result.

THE B4245 approaching Rogiet has been closed after a two-vehicle accident.

Emergency services are in attendance, and the road is shut in both directions between Rockfield Grove and the Severn Tunnel Junction turn off.

There are heavy delays in both directions.

Gwent Police have advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.

If you are heading from Magor to Severn Tunnel Junction, seek an alternative route or allow yourself more time for your journey.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on the B4245 Caldicot Road between Rogiet and Undy at around 11.25am on Thursday, March 19.

"The collision involved a silver Peugoet 308 and a red Toyota Yaris.

"A 65-year-old woman is receiving treatment at the scene after sustaining an injury to her upper leg.

"Officers from Gwent Police remain at the scene, along with officers from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"The road remains closed in both directions.

"Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has dashcam footage, can contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 105 19/03/20.

"You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter."