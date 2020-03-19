FORMER Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham has died.

He was 35 years old.

The ex-Bluebirds player had been hospitalised after suffering a head injury in a fall in a pub in Barry more than a week ago.

“At around 10pm on March 7, South Wales Police were called to a licensed premises in Barry,” a police statement read.

“A 35-year-old man from Penarth suffered a head injury as a result of a fall and remains at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

“At this stage there is no evidence or suggestion of a criminal act, and it appears the injury was caused by an accidental fall.

“Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident.”

Whittingham began his career at Aston Villa.

Hejoined Cardiff in 2007, winning promotion to the Premier League in 2013.

He made 459 appearances and scored 98 goals for Cardiff, before finishing his career at Blackburn in 2018.

In a statement, released a short time ago on social media, Cardiff City paid tribute to their former player.

The official club statement read: "We are heartbroken.

"The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family. They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time.

"First and foremost, Peter was a family man - and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. Then, as a professional footballer - as a Bluebird - he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better.

"The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us."