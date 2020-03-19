A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KYLIE STICKLAND, 25, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,100 after she admitted causing actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating at Ringland Labour Club.

The amount is made up in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

STUART WILSON, 20, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, was sent to a young offender institution for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to exposure, a public order offence and the criminal damage of a Stagecoach Bus windscreen worth £350.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge.

SAMANTHA WOODS, 30, of Blaencuffin Road, Llanhilleth, was fined £220 after she admitted dropping a cigarette outside Ebbw Vale Hospital.

She must also pay £120 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ARNIS ABDULLAH NASSA, 39, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after he admitted the theft of a sat nav and a taxi dispatch system.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £347.60.

GARETH BLOODWORTH, 30, of Firth Road, Ebbw Vale, was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while driving.

He must pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Bloodworth’s licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

KURT RUSSELL, 37, of Hogarth Close, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without insurance.

His licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

BABATUNDE SANNI, 30, of Albany Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DWADE YASAR JAVIED STOCK, 25, of Kirby Lane, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.