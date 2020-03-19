UPDATE 8.05pm: Town Bridge is now open to traffic again in both directions.

UPDATE 7.30pm: Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) are also on the scene.

Town Bridge remains closed in both directions.

UPDATE 7.10pm: Specialist police officers are at the scene on Town Bridge.

South Wales Fire and Rescue and the ambulance service are there too.

POLICE have confirmed that Newport Town Bridge has been cordened off due to an incident this evening.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and no traffic is allowed in either direction.

Traffic is building up in the area, and drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

Updates to follow.