A CANNABIS “street dealer” was arrested by police after a tip-off by a member of the public.

Michael Davies, 39, of Brangwyn Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was spotted acting suspiciously in the town last autumn, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Gareth James, prosecuting, said the defendant was caught with cannabis which had a potential street value of £270.

Police also seized Davies’ mobile phone which contained drug-related messages such as, “It’s Jess. Can I have a 10?” and “Got any bud?”

The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

The offence was committed on September 17, 2019.

Mr James said Davies had 11 previous convictions for 13 offences which were mostly “minor matters” and he no drugs charges on his record.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said: “He was homeless at the time and was living a nomadic lifestyle, sleeping in corridors.

“The defendant also knows what prison is like.”

His barrister added that his client was “committed” to his daughter and his pet dog.

Mr Jones said: “The defendant now has a new address and it has provided him with stability and is in a better place to be more lawful.

“His drug use has been greatly reduced since the improvement in his personal circumstances.”

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, told Davies: “You were supplying on a small to modest scale and had the good sense to accept your responsibility.”

He said he was prepared to suspend his prison sentence.

The judge told him: “You have put your life on a more secure footing and it is starting to change for the better.

“You are being given a significant opportunity today. Please don’t fail to take it.”

Davies thanked the judge.

The defendant was jailed for eight months, suspended for 18 months.

He must complete 35 hours of an accredited rehabilitation programme, pay £100 towards prosecution costs and a £149 victim surcharge.